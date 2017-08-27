Home»Breaking News»world

Second man arrested in terrorism probe after alleged Buckingham Palace incident

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 10:48 am

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after three police officers were injured in an alleged terrorist incident outside Buckingham Palace.

The 30-year-old from west London has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command who are investigating the terrorist incident in Constitution Hill which resulted in three officers receiving minor injuries on Friday night.

Officers have also been granted a warrant for the further detention of a 26-year-old man who was arrested at the scene.


