Second flight recorder recovered at Russia plane crash site

Search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane which crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 people on board, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

A spokesman said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed on Wednesday.

The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analysing its data to determine the cause of the crash.

The Tu-154 aircraft crashed into the sea early on Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi.

It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

The Defence Ministry said 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site.

AP