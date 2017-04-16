Search launched for missing 90-year-old sailor

A 90-year-old sailor is feared missing after his empty dinghy was found adrift off the Welsh coast.

Arthur Ray Taylor, known as Archie, was last seen at 9.30am on Saturday, when he left his accommodation to take his dinghy out from Gwbert boat club, Ceredigion, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A large air and sea search was launched by the Milford Haven Coastguard and RNLI after they were alerted that he had not returned that evening.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "At 5.15pm on Saturday the Coastguard was contacted about an overdue dinghy sailor, aged 90 years old, who had not returned after a trip out on the water during the day and his small boat was found in Cardigan without anyone on board.

"The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Cardigan, Gwbert and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI lifeboats from Cardigan and Fishguard were all involved in the search along with Dfyd Powys Police.

"After a thorough search of the area, nothing further was found and the search was suspended overnight.

"Milford Haven Coastguard has resumed a search operation in the area this morning."

Police have appealed for anyone who has seen Mr Taylor or knows his whereabouts to contact them.

They described him as 5ft 4ins, of slim build and with grey hair. He was wearing a navy jumper and dark grey waterproof jacket.

Sightings or information can be reported to police by dialling 101 and quoting incident reference 251 of April 15.