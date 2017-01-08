Home»Breaking News»world

Saudi Police kill extremist suspected of planning mosque suicide bombing

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 09:53 am

The man who planned a suicide bombing in July outside the mosque where the Prophet Mohammed is buried was one of the two extremists killed in a shoot-out with police in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Mansour al-Turki said Taie bin Salem bin Yaslam al-Saya'ari was killed on Saturday by police in the capital's northern Yasmeen neighbourhood.

The July 4 bombing outside the Medina mosque killed four Saudi security force members and wounded five.

Millions of Muslims from around the world visit the mosque every year as part of their pilgrimage to Mecca.

The same day, separate suicide bomb attacks targeted a Shiite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia and the US Consulate in Jeddah.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Mr al-Turki's comments early on Sunday.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS saudi arabia, police, july, prophet, mohammed,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Charles Manson back in prison after hospital stay

Heavy snow and icy weather grips parts of Europe

Donald Trump critics divided over whether to attend inauguration

Everything we know about the Florida airport gunman Esteban Santiago


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 