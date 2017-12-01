Satellite images show extent of air pollution around the world

Images taken by a new European satellite show the levels and distribution of air pollutants around the world, including ash spewing from a volcano in Indonesia.

The European Space Agency released images made by its Sentinel-5P satellite that also show high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide in parts of Europe on November 22.

Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows high levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide over the Netherlands and the Ruhr area in west Germany taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 7, 2017. Pic: KNMI/ESA via AP

Nitrogen dioxide is mainly caused by vehicle emissions and industrial processes.

Another image shows high levels of carbon monoxide, commonly produced by fires, in Asia, Africa and South America.

Image released by European Space Agency ESA on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 shows pollution from power plants in India taken by Copernicus Sentinel-5P on Nov. 10, 2017. Pic: KNMI/ESA via AP

A series of images also show sulphur dioxide, ash and smoke from the Mount Agung volcano in Bali last month.

Sentinel-5P, launched on October 13, can map levels of nitrogen dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and other pollutants that can be hazardous to human health or contribute to global warming.