Samoa first to ring in New Year

The year 2018 has officially begun in Samoa - the first country to ring in the New Year.

Celebrations are also kicking off in New Zealand around now.

In Ireland, the fourth annual Dublin New Year's Festival will get underway in the city later today.

Kodaline, Hudson Taylor and Keywest are all taking to the stage.

Four events are taking place across the evening including lights and acrobatics over the Liffey.

All of today's events are sold out but Keelin Fagan, head of Dublin for Fáilte Ireland, says the celebrations continue tomorrow from 12 midday.

"We have nearly four hours of fun and entertainment," she said.

"We have, down on the site, in front of the Customs House, where the show was on the night before, we basically will have a New Year's Day concert.

"We've an amazing line-up, we've got a Garda band, we have the Hit Machine Drummers, the Line-up Choir, for example.

"There'll be loads happening on the site itself, all around the festival, for kids and families, like face-painters, stilt-walkers, etc."