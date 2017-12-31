Home»Breaking News»world

Samoa first to ring in New Year

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 11:04 am

The year 2018 has officially begun in Samoa - the first country to ring in the New Year.

Celebrations are also kicking off in New Zealand around now.

In Ireland, the fourth annual Dublin New Year's Festival will get underway in the city later today.

Kodaline, Hudson Taylor and Keywest are all taking to the stage.

Four events are taking place across the evening including lights and acrobatics over the Liffey.

All of today's events are sold out but Keelin Fagan, head of Dublin for Fáilte Ireland, says the celebrations continue tomorrow from 12 midday.

"We have nearly four hours of fun and entertainment," she said.

"We have, down on the site, in front of the Customs House, where the show was on the night before, we basically will have a New Year's Day concert.

"We've an amazing line-up, we've got a Garda band, we have the Hit Machine Drummers, the Line-up Choir, for example.

"There'll be loads happening on the site itself, all around the festival, for kids and families, like face-painters, stilt-walkers, etc."


KEYWORDS

New YearNYE

Related Articles

More in this Section

Man arrested after hoax 'swatting' call which led to fatal police shooting

Policeman tracks down suspect despite becoming impaled on fence spike during chase

Transgender people cleared to join US military with proposed ban on hold

Criticism of ’safe zone’ for women at Berlin New Year’s Eve event


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »