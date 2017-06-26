Home»Breaking News»world

Salvador Dail's bones to be exhumed in Spain for paternity test

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 05:50 pm

A Spanish judge has ordered the remains of artist Salvador Dali to be exhumed following a paternity suit by a woman.

Dali, considered one of the fathers of surrealist art, died in 1989 and is buried in his museum in the north-eastern town of Figueres.

The woman, Pilar Abel, is a tarot-card reader from the nearby city of Girona.

Born in 1956, she says she is the offspring of an affair between Dali and her mother Antonia.

Dali was then married to his muse Gala.

A Madrid court statement says that DNA tests were necessary to make a genetic comparison.

If there is a match, the woman could pursue further action to use Dali's name or claim part of his estate.

The Dali Foundation can appeal against Monday's decision.

