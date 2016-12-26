Home»Breaking News»world

Russians find mass graves of Syrians in Aleppo, says Russia's defence ministry

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 06:54 pm

Russian troops have discovered mass graves in Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation, said the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russians "found mass graves of several dozens of Syrians who suffered atrocious torture and massacre," said ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.

He said some of the bodies have been mutilated and some had gunshot wounds.

The Russian Air Force has helped Syrian president Bashar Assad to capture Syria's largest city after weeks of a siege. Russia has since dispatched military police to the city.

Maj Gen Konashenkov also criticised the opposition rebels, who controlled eastern Aleppo before they were pushed out earlier this month, for laying multiple booby traps and mines across town, endangering the civilian population.

AP

aleppo, syria, russia, torture, mass graves

