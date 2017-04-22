Russian police kill two Islamic State terror suspects

The leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of its group have been killed in a shoot-out with police, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

The committee said in a statement on Saturday that the gun battle took place late on Friday night in the Stavropol region, 750 miles south of Moscow.

Stavropol is adjacent to several majority-Muslim republics, including Chechnya where Islamic separatists fought an all-out war with Russian forces.

The committee said the shooting broke out when police tried to stop a car and its occupants opened fire.

It says the officers found bomb-making components in the car and later discovered IS literature at one of the suspects' residences.