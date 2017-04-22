Home»Breaking News»world

Russian police kill two Islamic State terror suspects

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 02:06 pm

The leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of its group have been killed in a shoot-out with police, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

The committee said in a statement on Saturday that the gun battle took place late on Friday night in the Stavropol region, 750 miles south of Moscow.

Stavropol is adjacent to several majority-Muslim republics, including Chechnya where Islamic separatists fought an all-out war with Russian forces.

The committee said the shooting broke out when police tried to stop a car and its occupants opened fire.

It says the officers found bomb-making components in the car and later discovered IS literature at one of the suspects' residences.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS russia, police, islamic state, terror suspects,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Border police find 111 migrants in back of lorry in Romania

French overseas territories begin voting for new president

Britain has had its first coal-free day since the Industrial Revolution

100 dead and wounded after attackers in uniform storm Afghan army base


Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 