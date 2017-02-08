Russian opposition leader ruled out of election after guilty verdict at fraud retrial

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been found guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which means he cannot run for president next year.

In a webcast hearing, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about US$500,000.

The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled that Russia violated Navalny's right to a fair trial.

The judge has to yet to deliver a sentence.

Navalny, the driving force between behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012, had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.