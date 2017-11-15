Home»Breaking News»world

Russian legislators approve bill targeting foreign media outlets

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:48 am

Russian legislators have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

The move by the parliament’s lower house is a rapid response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from the US government.

Russian lawmaker Leonid Levin addresses the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in Moscow, Russia

Legislator Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents.

Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organisations.

The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

US intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.


KEYWORDS

RussiaVladimir PutinRT

More in this Section

New cancer danger identified – Grandma and Grandpa

Latest: Five people dead, two children wounded after shooting attacks in California

Buildings investigation launched in wake of Iran earthquake

Sessions denies any knowledge of Trump campaign Russian communications


Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »