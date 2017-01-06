Home»Breaking News»world

Russian hacking claims are 'political witch hunt', says Donald Trump

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 04:49 pm

Donald Trump has said the attention on alleged Russian hacking of the 2016 US presidential election is a "political witch hunt".

The president-elect said the emphasis on hacking accusations is driven by adversaries embarrassed that they lost the vote.

"They got beaten very badly in the election. They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it's a witch hunt. They just focus on this."

Mr Trump is due to be briefed by senior intelligence officials on findings which reportedly overwhelmingly point to Russian interference in the election.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA director John Brennan and FBI director James Comey are preparing to point to multiple motives for Moscow's alleged meddling as they brief Mr Trump on their classified report in New York.

President Barack Obama received a briefing on Thursday, and a declassified version of the report is expected to be released at some point.

Since winning the election, Mr Trump has repeatedly questioned intelligence officials' assessments that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

He remained dubious about the assertion even on the eve of his intelligence briefing, asking how officials could be "so sure" about the hacking if they had not examined DNC servers.

