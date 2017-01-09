Home»Breaking News»world

Russian consul in Athens found dead in his apartment

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 08:02 pm

The head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment in the Greek capital, police have said.

The body of 54-year-old Andrey Malanin was found on Monday by a consular employee.

Police said a coroner will examine the body, while the homicide officers will also investigate the death due to Mr Malanin's diplomatic status.

However officers said there are no immediate indications of foul play and the body had no visible injuries.

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a riot police officer while speaking at a photo exhibition in Ankara last month.

