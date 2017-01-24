Russia, Turkey and Iran agree to safeguard Syrian ceasfire

Peace talks in Kazakhstan between the Syrian government and rebel factions have concluded with Russia, Turkey and Iran striking a deal on a three-way mechanism to consolidate a ceasefire in the country.

At the end of the two-day summit in Astana, Kazakhstan's foreign minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, said the three countries will use their "influence" to strengthen the truce, without specifying how that would work.

His statement said the three nations will continue their joint efforts in fighting Islamic State (IS) and the al-Qaida affiliate in Syria.

It also calls for Syria's rebels to separate from the al-Qaida-linked group, known as Fatah al-Sham.

The statement added that agreement in Astana paves the way for political talks to be held in Geneva on February 8.