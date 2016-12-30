Home»Breaking News»world

Russia signals expulsion of 35 US diplomats in sanctions retaliation

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:07 am

Russia's foreign minister has suggested the expulsion of 35 US diplomats in response to a new round of American sanctions against Moscow.

Sergey Lavrov (pictured) said the foreign ministry and other agencies have suggested that Russian president Vladimir Putin should order the expulsion of 31 employees of the US embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the US consulate in St Petersburg.

Another suggestion is to bar US diplomats from using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse in the south of the city.

The call comes after US president Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation over alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, when American political sites and email accounts were hacked.

Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the US within 72 hours, and two facilities were closed.

A Kremlin spokesman said late on Thursday that it would be up to Mr Putin to draft retaliatory measures.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Sergey Lavrov

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Son of Kennedys advisor tipped to be next US Ambassador to Ireland

United Nations just a good-time club - Trump

Conor Haugh: Don’t trust opinion polls

A dangerous world

More in this Section

Brazil police question wife of missing Greek ambassador

Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after bird strike

Russia rules out expelling diplomats in retaliation over US sanctions


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 