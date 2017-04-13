Russia shuns Eurovision song contest after Ukraine bars contestant

Russia's Channel One has said it will not broadcast this year's Eurovision Song Contest after hosts Ukraine barred the Russian entrant from travelling to the country.

Ukraine's security services banned singer Yulia Samoylova from entering Ukraine because she had toured in Crimea after Russia's 2014 annexation of that peninsula from Ukraine.

State-owned Channel One said it made the decision not to show the contest after it was told by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that it had failed to settle the dispute with Ukraine.

The EBU had suggested Samoylova could perform live from Russia, but Channel One dismissed the idea.

PA