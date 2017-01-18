Home»Breaking News»world

Russia extends residence permit for Edward Snowden

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:20 am

Russian authorities have extended a residence permit for US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Facebook that Mr Snowden's residence permit had been extended for "a couple of years".

He has been living in Russia since 2013 when he became stranded in the transit area at a Moscow airport after the US cancelled his passport.

The announcement came as US President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted for leaking more than 700,000 US documents.

Reporters asked presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov whether Mr Snowden was planning to return to the United States in reaction to the Manning pardon.

Mr Peskov said the Kremlin is not aware of Snowden's plans.

Edward Snowden.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Previously infertile couple have baby using '3-parent' IVF

Watch this drone footage of a 44km crack in the Antarctic ice

The first gorilla born in captivity has died

A demonstrator tried to set himself on fire outside Trump's Washington hotel


Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 