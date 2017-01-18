Russia extends residence permit for Edward Snowden

Russian authorities have extended a residence permit for US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Facebook that Mr Snowden's residence permit had been extended for "a couple of years".

He has been living in Russia since 2013 when he became stranded in the transit area at a Moscow airport after the US cancelled his passport.

The announcement came as US President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted for leaking more than 700,000 US documents.

Reporters asked presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov whether Mr Snowden was planning to return to the United States in reaction to the Manning pardon.

Mr Peskov said the Kremlin is not aware of Snowden's plans.