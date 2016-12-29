Home»Breaking News»world

Rubbish trucks to block possible Times Square lorry attacks

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:15 pm

New York City's famous New Year's Eve celebrations will be surrounded by waste collection vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France.

The 65 rubbish collection and sand trucks along Times Square's perimeter are meant to stop would-be assailants from ploughing trucks into the crowd of one million people.

New York Police Department chief of patrol Carlos Gomez said 100 patrol cars will also be used as blocker vehicles.

Officials said they regularly adapt their security measures based on world events.

They said there are no known, credible threats against the gathering.

A December 19 attack in the German capital Berlin killed 12 people.

A July 14 attack in Nice, France, killed 86.

New York police said they will deploy 7,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed counter-terrorism units.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS nyc, us, garbage trucks, times square, new years eve,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Girl being held captive rescued after sending text to friend

Ex-police chief jailed for running drugs ring in Finland

US slaps sanctions on Russia and expels 35 diplomats over hacking

Kidnapped girl kept as sex slave for 13 years by taxi driver


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 