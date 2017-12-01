Home»Breaking News»world

’Series of failures’ in US police response to far-right rally in Charlottesville

Friday, December 01, 2017

The law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence this summer was a series of failures, a former federal prosecutor has said.

The findings of former US Attorney Tim Heaphy’s months-long investigation were unveiled today.

City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the August 12 rally in Charlottesville.

He found a lack of preparation and poor co-ordination between city and state police, including the fact they were unable to communicate by radio.

The report said a school resource officer posted in the area where a car ploughed into counter-protesters was removed over concerns about safety and not replaced.

Mr Heaphy’s report was published online and he is expected to discuss it at a news conference.


