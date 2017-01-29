Home»Breaking News»world

Ross Kemp and TV team trapped in Libya armed stand-off

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 08:42 am

Ross Kemp has said he was trapped in a 12-hour armed stand-off as he filmed a new documentary in Libya.

The former EastEnders actor was investigating smuggling and human trafficking networks when his team was surrounded in the desert oasis city of Sabha, according to the Sunday People.

Ross, 52, said: “We had a number of people outside the building we were in with weapons.

“And the tribe we were with had to defend us as this other clan wanted to take us.

“There was a stand-off for 12 hours. We nearly had to be lifted out.”

The documentary, Ross Kemp: Libya’s Migrant Hell, airs on Sky 1 on February 21, according to the newspaper.

