Home»Breaking News»world

Rome to reduce night-time water pressure to ease drought

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 12:20 pm

Rome's water utility is planning to reduce water pressure in factories and buildings across the capital in its latest effort to combat a nationwide drought that has parched reservoirs and wreaked havoc on Italian agriculture.

Acea said the night-time reductions would begin next month when many Romans return from holiday.

Italy has suffered a drought across the country this summer, with 70% less rain falling on Rome than average.

The problem in the capital is compounded by years of neglect on its leaky aqueducts, which lose about 40% of water before it reaches consumers.

Acea said 1,300 leaks had been repaired.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti estimates more than €2bn in losses nationwide due to the drought.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rome, water, drought, italy

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

17,000 seek refuge as two Houston reservoir dams overflow

Murdered toddler suffered multiple stab wounds, Manchester police reveal

Why huge rafts of fire ants are floating around in Texan flood waters

Research: 3 or 4 servings of fruit or veg a day enough to ward off early death


Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 