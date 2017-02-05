Home»Breaking News»world

Romanian government set to repeal law that goes easy on corruption

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 12:13 pm

Romania's government is to hold an emergency meeting to repeal an emergency decree which decriminalizes official misconduct, following days of mass protests and widespread condemnation from abroad.

In an abrupt about-face, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said he would bring in the measure at the meeting on Sunday because he did not want to "divide Romania ... Romania in this moment seems broken in two".

Protesters were angry that the measure waters down the country's fight against corrupt officials, including the ruling Social Democrats' party leader.

Tens of thousands took to the streets for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday and another huge rally is planned for Sunday, the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989.

It is not clear what effects the repeal would have on the decree passed on Wednesday. The Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the decree this week.

AP

