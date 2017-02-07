Home»Breaking News»world

Romania in 'fully fledged' crisis, says president

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:56 am

Romania's president has told politicians the country is in a "fully fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive.

In an address to parliament, President Klaus Iohannis said the majority of Romanians now consider the country is going in the wrong direction.

The president said: "Don't mock Romania ... Keep the economic growth."

Some politicians shouted "shame on you!" and walked out.

Introducing Mr Iohannis, senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu said the country was in "a very tense situation".

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Mr Tariceanu refused to greet the president when he arrived.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS romania, politics, president,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Five-year-old boy found dead in underwear after being 'forced to run as punishment for wetting his bed'

German police raid homes of 'Reich citizens'

Murder-accused fiance 'sent Helen Bailey string of messages after she vanished'

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial


Lifestyle

Video: How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 