Home»Breaking News»world

Rolf Harris cleared of three sex offences

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 12:28 pm

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has been cleared of three sex offences and the jury at Southwark Crown Court has been discharged on the other counts.

A jury took just under a week to find the 86-year-old Australian not guilty of three of the seven alleged assaults said to have taken place over four decades, following a second trial at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Harris is currently in jail following a 2014 trial which saw him convicted of 12 sex offences against four female victims, one aged as young as seven or eight.

But his defence team claimed the jury in the first trial had "got it wrong" and that the media frenzy had "without doubt made him vulnerable to people making accusations against him".

The pensioner declined to give evidence at his second trial, instead silently watching proceedings first on video from Stafford prison and then later from the dock with a hearing loop.

Harris, wearing a pale blue shirt, suit and patterned tie, showed no reaction as the not guilty verdicts were read out by the jury forewoman.

Judge Alistair McCreath discharged the jury from deliberating on the further four counts he is accused of.

The prosecution team asked for one week to decide if they will apply for a retrial.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Rolf Harris

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Mysterious Stonehenge-like 'geoglyphs' found in Amazon rainforest point to ancient human settlements

Throwing shade is now totally dictionary approved, thanks to Merriam-Webster

Russian opposition leader ruled out of election after guilty verdict at fraud retrial

Devastating overnight fire leaves thousands homeless


Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 