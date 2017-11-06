Robert Mugabe vice president seen as likely successor

Zimbabwe's vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired in a major government shake-up, the country's information minister has said.

Breaking - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired. Min of Info Simon Khaya Moyo has just announced. pic.twitter.com/VhDN8MZZMo — Privilege Musvanhiri (@Musvanhiri) November 6, 2017

Simon Khaya Moyo said today that President Robert Mugabe, 93, has fired the vice president who had long been viewed as his successor.

Mr Moyo told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the vice president has been removed from office "with immediate effect".