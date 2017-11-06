Home»Breaking News»world

Robert Mugabe vice president seen as likely successor

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 03:21 pm

Zimbabwe's vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired in a major government shake-up, the country's information minister has said.

Simon Khaya Moyo said today that President Robert Mugabe, 93, has fired the vice president who had long been viewed as his successor.

Mr Moyo told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the vice president has been removed from office "with immediate effect".

Robert Mugabe


KEYWORDS

Zimbabwe

Related Articles

WHO chief rescinds appointment of Robert Mugabe as goodwill ambassador

More in this Section

Following shock resignation, outgoing Lebanese prime minister meets with Saudi King

Ofcom rules Fox News to be in breach of impartiality rules

Madrid government compared to Franco regime

Uber donates $5m to US sexual violence prevention groups


Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »