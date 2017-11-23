Home»Breaking News»world

Robert Mugabe granted immunity from prosecution, reports say

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 11:29 am

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution, it has been reported.

Sources close to the negotiations say he has also been assured his safety with be protected.

It is thought to be part of a deal that led to his resignation on Tuesday - after nearly four decades in charge.

The 93-year-old has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital Harare with his wife but it is not clear under what terms.

Meanwhile, activists and human rights groups are already expressing concerns as Zimbabwe’s incoming leader prepares to be sworn in.

The pastor who led large anti-government protests last year, Evan Mawarire, said Zimbabweans should let Emmerson Mnangagwa know that the country should be for everyone and not just the ruling party.

Mr Mnangagwa in his first speech in his new role yesterday spoke about "working together", but also recited slogans from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Human Rights Watch is urging Zimbabwe’s military to publicly identify everyone detained after it swept in last week and took then-president Robert Mugabe under house arrest.

The military has said it was targeting "criminals" close to first lady Grace Mugabe who were accused of hurting the economy.


KEYWORDS

Robert MugabeZimbabweEmmerson MnangagwaZanu-PF

Related Articles

Zimbabwe's leader-in-waiting appeals for unity and peace in 'new democracy'

Incoming leader says Zimbabwe is a 'new democracy' as he prepares to take reins

The rise and fall of the world's oldest head of state, Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe

More in this Section

Girl Scouts of America warn: don't force your daughters to hug relatives

Online shopping goes to the next level in China .. with sale of jumbo jets

Using hand sanitisers can lead to false positives during breath alcohol tests

Lebanese PM puts resignation on hold following request from the president to reconsider


Lifestyle

Why you’ll never walk ALONE

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

'Riot days': Maria Alyokhina is fighting the power

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »