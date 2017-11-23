Robert Mugabe granted immunity from prosecution, reports say

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution, it has been reported.

Sources close to the negotiations say he has also been assured his safety with be protected.

It is thought to be part of a deal that led to his resignation on Tuesday - after nearly four decades in charge.

The 93-year-old has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital Harare with his wife but it is not clear under what terms.

Meanwhile, activists and human rights groups are already expressing concerns as Zimbabwe’s incoming leader prepares to be sworn in.

The pastor who led large anti-government protests last year, Evan Mawarire, said Zimbabweans should let Emmerson Mnangagwa know that the country should be for everyone and not just the ruling party.

Mr Mnangagwa in his first speech in his new role yesterday spoke about "working together", but also recited slogans from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Human Rights Watch is urging Zimbabwe’s military to publicly identify everyone detained after it swept in last week and took then-president Robert Mugabe under house arrest.

The military has said it was targeting "criminals" close to first lady Grace Mugabe who were accused of hurting the economy.