Home»Breaking News»world

Rex Tillerson dismisses reports that he will be axed by Trump as 'laughable'

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 03:44 pm

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has dismissed "laughable" reports that the White House is trying to get rid of him.

Several senior officials have said President Donald Trump is considering replacing Mr Tillerson to begin a realignment of his national security team.

The officials said the plan would see Mr Tillerson replaced by the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, who in turn would be replaced by senator Tom Cotton.

Publicly, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not confirm or deny that Mr Trump was considering replacing Mr Tillerson, and the president himself would not answer directly when asked if he wanted Mr Tillerson to stay.

Mr Tillerson was asked about the reports during a photocall with the visiting Libyan prime minister.

He said twice: "It’s laughable," but made no other comments to journalists before leaving the room.

The State Department has said Mr Tillerson plans to carry on with the job. He is scheduled to leave on Monday on an official four-country trip to Europe.

Mr Tillerson left Exxon Mobil as chief executive to join the Trump administration, and replacing the understated former oil man could significantly shift the tone and direction of Mr Trump’s foreign policy.


KEYWORDS

Rex TillersonSarah Huckabee Sanders

More in this Section

Donald Trump calls acquittal of Mexican in San Francisco shooting a ’complete travesty’

This virtual reality experience shows what it could be like to live on Mars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend first official event since engagement

Spanish supreme court reviews jailing of Catalan separatists


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »