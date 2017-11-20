Home»Breaking News»world

Reward offered for Bollywood actress's beheading in film row

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:15 am

A member of India's Hindu nationalist ruling party has offered a 100 million rupee (€1.35m) reward to anyone who beheads the lead actress and the director of the yet-to-be released Bollywood film Padmavati over its alleged handling of the relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler.

Suraj Pal Amu, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from the northern state of Haryana, offered the bounty against actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Sunday.

The film's producers postponed the release of the film, which was set to be in cinemas on December 1.

Padmavati is based on a 16th century Sufi epic poem, Padmavat, a fictional account of a Rajput queen who chose to kill herself rather than be captured by the Muslim sultan of Delhi.


KEYWORDS

BollywoodIndiaHinduactressrewardbeheadingPadmavat

More in this Section

US troops in Japan banned from drinking after fatal crash

Germany faces uncertain political future as coalition talks fail

Women advised to sleep on their sides in final months to cut stillbirth risk

Theresa May and UK Brexit ministers to discuss 'divorce bill' offer to EU


Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »