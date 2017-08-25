Restored footage of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles released on YouTube

The moment when Lady Diana Spencer said "I will" to Britain's Prince of Wales has been released online.

Now, 36 years later, the Associated Press has restored original footage from the wedding on July 29, 1981, and is releasing it in 4K resolution on YouTube.

The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which AP acquired in 2016.

British Movietone was the only company to film the wedding on high-quality 35mm film, making it possible to restore it to a higher quality.

"The restored 4K film is simply stunning and a world away from the 1980s videotape versions that we're familiar with," said Alwyn Lindsey, AP's vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The British public had huge affection for the Princess of Wales, whose marriage to Charles was later dissolved.

Her sons, Princes William and Harry, have carried on her legacy by promoting frank discussions of mental health issues, among other causes.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

A year later, she and companion Dodi Fayed died in a high-speed car crash in Paris.

The 20th anniversary of the crash is next Thursday, August 31.

