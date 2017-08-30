Residents evacuated as wildfire burns homes in California

A wildfire in northern California has destroyed 10 homes and is threatening 800 more, authorities said, with a number of people forced to evacuate.

The blaze that began on Tuesday near the town of Oroville is among a series of wildfires burning across the US West, including in and around California's Yosemite National Park.

A popular road into the park has been closed and nearby towns evacuated.

The latest wildfire is about 20 miles east of Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest.

Tens of thousands of residents downstream fled when the dam's spillways crumbled earlier this year and led to fears of catastrophic flooding.

Months later, a wildfire about 15 miles south of the dam destroyed 41 homes in July.

Wildfires in Oregon and Montana have also prompted evacuations.

AP