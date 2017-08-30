Home»Breaking News»world

Residents evacuated as wildfire burns homes in California

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:09 pm

A wildfire in northern California has destroyed 10 homes and is threatening 800 more, authorities said, with a number of people forced to evacuate.

The blaze that began on Tuesday near the town of Oroville is among a series of wildfires burning across the US West, including in and around California's Yosemite National Park.

A popular road into the park has been closed and nearby towns evacuated.

The latest wildfire is about 20 miles east of Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest.

Tens of thousands of residents downstream fled when the dam's spillways crumbled earlier this year and led to fears of catastrophic flooding.

Months later, a wildfire about 15 miles south of the dam destroyed 41 homes in July.

Wildfires in Oregon and Montana have also prompted evacuations.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Greek firefighters close to containing wildfire near Athens

3,000 firefighters tackling wildfires in Portugal

More in this Section

Postman who survived atomic bomb in Nagasaki dies aged 88

Young smooth-coated otters are much better with technology than their parents

Harvey comes ashore again in Louisiana

Japanese deputy PM retracts remark appearing to praise Hitler


Lifestyle

Meet the latest Irish illustrator making stories come alive at Marvel

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 