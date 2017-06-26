Home»Breaking News»world

Rescuers ordered to leave amid fears over second China landslide

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 07:50 am

Rescue crews have been ordered to evacuate the site of a deadly landslide in south-western China amid concerns of a second landslide.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the order was issued on Monday after radar detected shifts in the ground where the mountains collapsed early on Saturday. It was not clear if the rescue efforts had been suspended.

The landslide buried the entire village of Xinmo in a mountainous region of Sichuan province. Ten bodies have been found, and 93 people remain missing. A couple and their month-old infant are the only ones rescued so far.

Experts say the mountains flanking the village are structurally damaged and prone to landslides after two major earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.9 quake that killed nearly 90,000 in 2008 in Wenchuan, 25 miles (40km) away.

- PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Grenfell Tower dead murdered by political decisions, says John McDonnell

Erdogan rejects Arab demands to remove Turkish troops from Qatar

Norwegians collect money to fix damaged 'penis-shaped' rock formation

Everything you need to know about the cyber attack on Westminster amid blackmail fears


Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 