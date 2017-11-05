Rescuers call on EU to create safe channels for families fleeing Libya

It has been a nightmare few days for medical teams rescuing refugees from the Mediterranean.

Around 600 men, women and children have been rescued, but an unknown number are missing and are feared drowned after an inflatable boat capsized on Wednesday.

Luca Salerno, head of the Médecins San Frontiere team on board the rescue vessel 'The Aquarius' has said that no family would risk their childrens' lives lightly to make such a dangerous trip.

He has joined calls for the EU to urgently create safe channels for asylum seekers fleeing Libya.

"We conrtinue to appeal for a safe pathway and legal pathway for migrants to avoid tghem starting this very, very dangerous trip through the Mediterranean," he said.