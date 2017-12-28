Home»Breaking News»world

Rescued sailor 'survived for months by fishing and eating Chinese noodles'

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 04:05 pm

French local authorities have opened an investigation after a Polish sailor claimed his boat drifted for seven months on the Indian Ocean before being rescued off the French island of Reunion.

Authorities are seeking to determine the circumstances that led rescuers to find Zbigniew Reket on Sunday on a boat with no navigation or communication systems, a local police officer said.

Mr Reket, 54, told reporters he left the Comoros Islands off Africa's east coast in May for South Africa, got lost and survived by fishing and eating Chinese noodles.

AP


KEYWORDS

FrancePolish SailorIndian Ocean

More in this Section

US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

US judge denies bid to grant elephants personhood

Rising temperatures ‘blurring’ UK’s seasons and it’s affecting wildlife, says National Trust

Women in Tehran will not face arrest for flouting dress code, say police


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »