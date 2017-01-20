Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Italian hotel buried in avalanche

Hopes are fading of finding survivors trapped in an Italian hotel that was buried by an avalanche.

Rescue teams have worked through the night to try to dig people out.

But their efforts are being hampered by the weather and fears the building could collapse.

Sky's Enda Brady's at the scene, in the Abruzzo region: "The huge problem that the rescue teams have is actually gaining access to the site.

"So they are bringing in heavy vehicles and all the equipment that they can possible muster to try and clear the way."