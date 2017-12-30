Record bust: Drugs worth over €270million seized by Australian Navy

An Australian warship operating in the Middle East has seized drugs believed to be worth more than €270million.

It’s after the vessel intercepted and boarded three ships in the Arabian sea.

#POTD by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Tom Gibson Sailors of HMAS Warramunga prepare to disembark seized narcotics from their sea boat during the ship’s deployment to the Middle East #AusNavy pic.twitter.com/rYDHO3BOS3 — RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) December 30, 2017

8 tonnes of hash and 69 kilos of heroin were seized in the operation which took place over three days.

The Royal Australian Navy said it was the largest quantity of hashish seized by an Australian ship on Middle East maritime security operations.