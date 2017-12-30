Home»Breaking News»world

Record bust: Drugs worth over €270million seized by Australian Navy

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 04:18 pm

An Australian warship operating in the Middle East has seized drugs believed to be worth more than €270million.

It’s after the vessel intercepted and boarded three ships in the Arabian sea.

8 tonnes of hash and 69 kilos of heroin were seized in the operation which took place over three days.

The Royal Australian Navy said it was the largest quantity of hashish seized by an Australian ship on Middle East maritime security operations.


