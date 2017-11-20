Home»Breaking News»world

Ratko Mladic may not be fit to hear 'war crimes' trial verdicts, defence claims

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 02:04 pm

A lawyer for General Ratko Mladic has said it is not certain the former Bosnian Serb military commander will appear in a United Nations courtroom when judges deliver their verdicts in his long-running trial for allegedly masterminding atrocities during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

Mladic's lawyers have filed a flurry of motions in recent days seeking to have the ailing 75-year-old's health assessed ahead of Wednesday's pronouncement of the judgment in his trial.

Lawyer Dragan Ivetic said on Monday that lawyers are not attempting to stall the case and have been trying for weeks to have Mladic's health assessed.

Mr Ivetic said a doctor has warned that, based on Mladic's health, "any form of stress including a trial proceeding may increase his chance of having a stroke, a heart attack or dying".

The trial has been taking place in the Netherlands.

AP


