Quebec shootings: Suspect ’surrendered voluntarily’; Police hunt another man

A man suspected of being involved in a shooting at a Quebec Mosque in Canada reportedly surrendered voluntarily.

He was one of two people arrested over the attack after he called police to confess to his involvement.

Six people were killed and eight injured during evening prayers in Quebec City last night.

Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said some of the wounded were gravely injured and the age range of the dead was about 35 to 70. Reports say there were 39 people in the mosque at the time of the attack.

Mosque president Mohamed Yangui said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described it as a terrorist attack.

The hunt is still on for a third man believed to have taken part in the shooting.