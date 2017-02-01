Quebec mosque reopens after fatal shootings

Worshippers are returning to the scene of the weekend's Quebec City mosque shooting to view the aftermath of the carnage.

Journalists and members of the city's Muslim community stepped over bloodstains today as they made their way through the mosque, where six men died on Sunday.

Some of the walls are pierced by bullets and smears of blood remain on many surfaces, including the stairs to the basement.

Mosque vice president Mohamed Labidi says he wanted to open the centre to the public so people can see what worshippers had to suffer.

Twenty-seven-year-old university student Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Funerals for three of the dead are scheduled for tomorrow.