Home»Breaking News»world

Quebec mosque reopens after fatal shootings

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 04:13 pm

Worshippers are returning to the scene of the weekend's Quebec City mosque shooting to view the aftermath of the carnage.

Journalists and members of the city's Muslim community stepped over bloodstains today as they made their way through the mosque, where six men died on Sunday.

Some of the walls are pierced by bullets and smears of blood remain on many surfaces, including the stairs to the basement.

Mosque vice president Mohamed Labidi says he wanted to open the centre to the public so people can see what worshippers had to suffer.

Twenty-seven-year-old university student Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Funerals for three of the dead are scheduled for tomorrow.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS quebec, mosque

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Squatters forced out of London mansion take over nearby building 'with a chandelier in every room'

Rolf Harris sex assault trial jury considers verdicts

India building collapse kills at least five workers and traps 50 more

Watch this kestrel cosy up to its favourite motorway camera


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 