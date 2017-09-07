Home»Breaking News»world

Putin: Trump administration willing to defuse North Korea tensions

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 07:51 am

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he believes Donald Trump's administration is willing to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea's latest nuclear test on Sunday rattled its neighbouring countries, prompting the United States to speak about a "military response" and leading South Korea to conduct major military exercises.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia's eastern port of Vladivostok, Mr Putin said he believes the Trump administration is "willing to resolve the situation".

Mr Putin also reiterated Moscow's opposition to more sanctions against North Korea.

The Russian leader said there are "many reasonable people in the current administration" who are experienced and who have dealt with similar crises.

Mr Putin called on all North Korea's neighbours to show restraint, indicating that the bellicose rhetoric and the military drills are only "playing into their hands".


KEYWORDS North Korea, Putin, Trump

