Putin bill lets Russia register international media outlets as foreign agents

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a bill allowing Russia to register international media outlets as foreign agents in a reaction to the US demand made to a Kremlin-funded TV channel.

Mr Putin signed the bill into law on Saturday after the upper chamber of the Russian parliament adopted it on Wednesday.

The move is Russia's retaliation after state-funded RT television was registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from Washington.

Without waiting for the law to take effect, Russia's Justice Ministry last week warned US government-funded Voice Of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, along with its regional outlets, they could be designated as foreign agents under the new law.

AP