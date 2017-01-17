Home»Breaking News»world

Putin accuses Obama administration of trying to undermine Donald Trump

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 01:55 pm

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accused the outgoing US administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Mr Putin, speaking at a news conference, described a dossier on Mr Trump as part of efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to "undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect" despite his "convincing" victory.

He said some now want to "stage a Maidan in Washington", in reference to the alleged US role in organising protests in the main square of the Ukrainian capital, which chased the nation's Russia-friendly president from power in 2014.

Asked about a dossier alleging Mr Trump's sexual activities at a Moscow hotel, Mr Putin dismissed it as "fake" and said that the people who ordered it are "worse than prostitutes".

Mr Trump has rejected the allegations as "fake news" and "phony stuff".

