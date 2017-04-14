Home»Breaking News»world

Protests mark third anniversary of Nigerian schoolgirls' mass abduction

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 12:56 pm

Nigeria is marking three years since the mass abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls by Boko Haram extremists amid anger that government efforts to negotiate their freedom appear to have stalled.

Activists are expected to rally in the capital, Abuja, and the commercial hub Lagos in an attempt to urge President Muhammadu Buhari's government to do more to free the nearly 200 schoolgirls who remain captive.

Last October, Nigeria announced the release of 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls after negotiations with the extremist group, and said another group of 83 girls would be released "very soon".

No-one has been freed since then. The government said negotiations have "gone quite far", but face challenges.

The failure of Nigeria's former government to free the captives sparked a global Bring Back Our Girls movement.

Bring back our girls campaigners chant slogans during a protest calling on the government to rescue the remaining kidnapped girls. Picture: AP Photo/Sunday Alamba

