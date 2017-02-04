Home»Breaking News»world

Protests convince Romanian government to repeal law decriminalising corruption

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 07:18 pm

Romania's government has said it will repeal an emergency decree which decriminalises official misconduct, following days of mass protests.

Prime minister Sorin Grindeanu said the government would hold an emergency meeting to repeal the decree, which has sparked the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989.

Protesters are angry that the measure will water down the country's anti-corruption battle against officials.

Mr Grindeanu, however, said the proposal would be sent to parliament for debate, a move that is not likely to appease protesters who want it to be cancelled.

Mr Grindeanu said: "I don't want to divide Romania ... Romania in this moment seems broken in two."

The constitutional court is expected to rule next week on whether the measure was legal.

