Protesters condemn Trump as Pakistan summons US envoy to protest over tweet

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 01:59 pm

Pakistan has summoned the US ambassador and Islamic groups have held rallies in major cities after Donald Trump lashed out at the country over its alleged support for extremists.

In a New Year's Day tweet, the US president said the US had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33bn in aid and had received nothing in return but "lies & deceit", adding that Pakistan gives "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan".

Hundreds of supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa group chanted against Mr Trump at a rally in Lahore and called for the US ambassador to be expelled.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa is headed by Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who lives openly in Pakistan despite a $10m reward offered by the State Department.

Supporters of Pakistani religious groups rally to condemn a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in Karachi, Pakistan today. Picture: AP


