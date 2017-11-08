Protesters block roads and trains amid general strike in Catalonia

Home»Breaking News»world

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Protesters have blocked roads and stopped commuter trains as Catalonia faces a general strike in response to unprecedented controls imposed in the region by Spanish central authorities to crush an independence bid.

Intersindical CSC, a platform that groups pro-independence workers' unions, called the strike for today to push for labour rights.

The call comes at a sensitive political moment, and separatist parties and civil society groups asked workers to join the stoppage to protest against the jailing of activists and ousted Catalan government officials.

Spanish authorities took direct control of Catalonia after regional legislators passed an independence declaration on October 27. An early election has been called for next month to replace the sacked regional government.

Among dozens of roads blocked, protesters cut the traffic on the AP7 motorway north of Girona, one of the main arteries connecting France and Spain.


