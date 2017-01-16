Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir over South Korea political scandal

Prosecutors have requested the arrest of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong as a bribery suspect in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president.

The special prosecutors office said it had asked the court to approve a warrant for the arrest of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Mr Lee, 48.

Samsung is South Korea's biggest company, and Mr Lee its de facto head.

The prosecutors office said it also indicted ex-health minister Moon Hyung-pyo on suspicion of abusing his power to compel the national pension fund to support a contentious Samsung merger in 2015.

Lee Jae-yong (center). Pic: AP

Last week investigators questioned Mr Lee on claims that Samsung won government favours such as getting backing for the merger in exchange for donating corporate funds to various entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, who has been jailed.

Mr Lee earlier denied the allegations.

Samsung had no comment when asked about the arrest warrant.

AP