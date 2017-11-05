Home»Breaking News»world

Prominent French women ask Macron for attack plan against sexual abuse

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 11:48 am

Prominent French film-makers, authors and others have urged President Emmanuel Macron to launch an "attack plan" against sexual violence amid an upsurge in disclosures about past abuses by powerful men.

About 100 women issued an open letter to Mr Macron, and an online petition today carried in the prominent Journal du Dimanche newspaper denounced "intolerable collective denial" and said "Mr President, we are facing a grave crisis. Are you on our side?"

Mr Macron's government is working on a bill that could outlaw harassment against women in the streets and toughen rules on sexual assault.

The petition urges more aggressive action.

Signatories want the government to double subsidies for abuse hotlines and victim help centres, introduce a non-violence training programme in all middle schools and require companies to train staff on preventing sexual harassment.

