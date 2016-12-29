Home»Breaking News»world

Probe as Greece's ambassador to Brazil disappears

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 04:02 pm

Police in Rio de Janeiro are investigating the disappearance of Greece's ambassador to Brazil.

Kyriakos Amoiridis was last seen on Monday night, police said, although no specific location has been revealed.

Neither Greece's embassy in the capital Brasilia nor the Greek consulate in Rio have replied to requests for information on the ambassador's whereabouts.

According to the website of the Greek embassy, Mr Amoiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece's top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.

He was Greece's ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio.

