Home»Breaking News»world

Priti Patel says South Sudan violence is tribal genocide

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 07:51 am

The violence in South Sudan is now genocide that is being perpetrated along tribal lines, International Development Secretary Priti Patel has said.

She said in an interview that there are "massacres taking place, people's throats being slit".

Ms Patel, who visited South Sudan this week, said there is a "scorched earth policy," with villages being burned down, women being raped, and food being used as a weapon of war.

She described the situation in South Sudan as "absolutely abhorrent and inhumane".

A United Nations report released last month said South Sudan is experiencing ethnic cleansing by mostly government forces.

The report described the country as teetering on the edge of genocide.

South Sudan fell into civil war in December 2013.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS south sudan, tribal genocide

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

A prototype sensor could turn any headphones into a tinnitus detection system

Russia pushes for UN probe into Syria chemical attack

17 years for UK priest who abused teenage boy at boarding school

European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege


Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 