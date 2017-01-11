Home»Breaking News»world

Prisoner on leave kills five, injures four in Iran gun rampage

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:18 am

A prisoner on leave has gunned down five people in a rampage in the central Iranian city of Arak, state television has reported.

The report said four other people were injured in the shooting on Wednesday.

The prisoner was not identified but was believed to be in jail on drug charges.

The TV report said he and his brother attacked two families in two different parts of the city, apparently in an act of revenge.

Police were said to have detained one of the men but the second is still at large.

Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.

However, in December, a man killed 10 relatives in a remote rural area in the country's south.

